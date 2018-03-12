China State Construction Engineering interested in Armenian road construction projects

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of transportation, communication and information technologies Vahan Martirosyan held a meeting on March 12 with Kuwaiti businessman Charles Heider and China State Construction Engineering vice president Yu Tao.

The guests said they are namely interested in road construction projects in Armenia which are carried out under public sector-private sector cooperation.

It was noted that China State Construction Engineering is a globally known corporation which has realized over 5600 projects in more than 100 countries. The corporation is dealing with construction of airports, buildings, highways, railways, tunnels and bridges.

The sides discussed possible ways of cooperation.

The minister presented a number of important road construction programs and proposed the company to participate in the construction in the southern part of the country, which is carried out under the public sector-private sector format.

Charles Heider said that the ongoing road construction programs have great potential in Armenia, and said they hope to start their first project in the country as soon as possible.

The parties agreed to organize a meeting between Chinese company experts and the ministry to discuss terms and options of cooperation.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan