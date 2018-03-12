Exhibits on Armenian Genocide displayed at newly-opened museum in Czech Republic

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. The opening ceremony of the museum adjunct to the Center for Genocide Studies of Theresienstadt was held in the Czech town of Terezin on March 9 which was attended by Armenia’s Ambassador to the Czech Republic Tigran Seyranyan, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the opening ceremony remarks were delivered by the representatives of the Center for Genocide Studies, Terezin Mayor and Armenian Ambassador.

Ambassador Seyranyan highly appreciated the cooperation with the representatives of the Center and attached importance to the Center’s great work carried out among the students. In this context, the Ambassador highlighted the role of teaching the subject of Genocide in educational institutions in the prevention of future genocides and fight against denialism.

Tigran Seyranyan thanked current and former lawmakers of the Czech Republic for adopting a resolution condemning the Armenian Genocide on April 25, 2017.

Robin Böhnisch, former MP, who has been awarded with “Mkhitar Gosh” medal by the President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, delivered remarks at the event. He attached importance to the Center’s activity. “There are few Armenian Genocide survivors. Meanwhile, there is no Armenian in the world whose family has not suffered the consequences of the genocide. Therefore, by keeping today’s witnesses and handing over them to the museums, we also prevent the expansion of the evil which also exists in the internet”, he said.

Exhibits dedicated to the Holocaust and other crimes, including the Armenian Genocide are displayed at the newly-opened museum. The museum’s leadership plans to expand and enrich the Armenian collection by the assistance of the Armenian-Genocide Museum-Institute.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan