Russia accelerates implementation of S-400 missile delivery deal upon request of Turkey

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. At the request of Turkey Russia will accelerate the implementation of the contract on supplying S-400 missile systems, the Russia Presidential Aide for Military Cooperation Vladimir Kozhin said, TASS reports.

“The deal is signed and is being implemented. The Turkish side always expressed a wish to accelerate its implementation, and we found an appropriate solution here as we agreed to accelerate the implementation of the contract”, Vladimir Kozhin said.

“The delivery will begin in early 2020”, the Russian Presidential Aide said.

