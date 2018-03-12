Sultan of Oman congratulates Armen Sarkissian on election

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said has congratulated Armen Sarkissian on being elected as President of Armenia, Times of Oman reports.

In the congratulatory cable, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said expressed his sincere congratulations along with his best wishes of success to President Sarkissian in leading the friendly people of Armenia towards further progress and prosperity.

Armenia’s President-elect Armen Sarkissian has earlier received congratulations from President of Poland Andrzej Duda, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, President of Greece Prokopis Pavlopoulos, Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and others.

The Armenian President-elect will be sworn into office April 9.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan