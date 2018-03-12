Georgian PM arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Georgia’s delegation led by Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili arrived in Baku, the Georgian government said in a statement, Sputnik News reports.

The Georgian PM will meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Later he will have a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Artur Rasizade which will be followed by an extended format meeting with the participation of the members of the Georgian and Azerbaijani governments.

The Georgian delegation includes the minister of economy and sustainable development, foreign minister, minister of finance and members of the parliament.

