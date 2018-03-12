Rain from time to time forecast in Armenia March 15-17

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. In the daytime of March 12 in separate regions and on March 15-17 in most of the regions of Armenia rain with thunderstorm from time to time is expected, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

No precipitation is expected on March 13-14.

Southwest wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

Air temperature, especially at nights, will gradually increase by 3-5 degrees.

No precipitation is expected in Yerevan in the daytime of March 12 and on March 13-14. Rain with thunderstorm from time to time is forecast on March 15-17.

