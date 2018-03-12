WATCH: Tallest building in Kentucky’s capital demolished

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. The tallest building in Frankfort, the capital city of the US state of Kentucky, came crashing down in a controlled implosion Sunday, Fox News reports.

The demolition of the 28-story Capital Plaza Tower will make way for a new modern five-story office building. The tower opened in 1972 as a state office building and closed in 2016.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin did not push the ceremonial plunger to start the demolition. Instead, he auctioned off that right on eBay, with all proceeds going to benefit a charity for children.

"It's amazing that even as we are here to see a building come down, the dollars that are being generated in some measure from this are helping to build families up," Bevin told the crowd shortly before the demolition.

