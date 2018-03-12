Azerbaijan violates OSCE commitments: Armenian foreign ministry's spox on military drills in that country

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan has violated its commitments assumed before the OSCE by not informing the organization’s participating states about the ongoing military drills in that country, Tigran Balayan – Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson, said on Twitter, reports Armenpress.

“Azerbaijan launched military exercises (the most popular event of the country’s president’s “re-election” campaign) through a flagrant violation of the OSCE commitments without informing the OSCE participating states about it”, Balayan tweeted.

According to the decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aiyev military drills will be held in the country from March 12 to 17.

