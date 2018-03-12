Trump to meet Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang, North Korea – media reports

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. The highly anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will take place in Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, Izvestia newspaper reported citing South Korean governmental sources.

South Korean sources explain the selection of the venue with citing Kim Jong-un as the initiator of the meeting. In addition, the North Korean leader doesn’t visit any country other than Russia and China for a long time.

The demilitarized zone can serve as an alternative.

