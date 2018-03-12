UAE Deputy PM, Armenia Chief of Staff of President’s Office discuss prospects of enhancing bilateral ties

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs of the UAE, held a meeting on March 11 with Armen Gevorgyan, Armenia's Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration, to discuss prospects of enhancing bilateral ties in economic and investment domains, Emirates News Agency reports.

A variety of the latest regional and global issues of mutual concern were also discussed.

The meeting took place at the Presidential Palace.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan