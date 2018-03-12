Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 March

UAE Deputy PM, Armenia Chief of Staff of President’s Office discuss prospects of enhancing bilateral ties


YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs of the UAE, held a meeting on March 11 with Armen Gevorgyan, Armenia's Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration, to discuss prospects of enhancing bilateral ties in economic and investment domains, Emirates News Agency reports.

A variety of the latest regional and global issues of mutual concern were also discussed.

The meeting took place at the Presidential Palace.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration