Russia’s Yulia Samoilova to perform “I Won’t Break!” at Eurovision-2018

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Russian singer Yulia Samoilova will perform I Won’t Break! song at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest, the Russian Channel One said, TASS reports.

On March 11 the Channel One said Samoilova will represent Russia at the Eurovision-2018.

The Contest will be held in Lisbon, Portugal from May 8 to 12.

“The Eurovision is what we dreamed of with my family. It’s perfect that dreams come true…. This is a song about myself”, she said.

