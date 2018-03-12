Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 March

Russia’s Yulia Samoilova to perform “I Won’t Break!” at Eurovision-2018


YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Russian singer Yulia Samoilova will perform I Won’t Break! song at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest, the Russian Channel One said, TASS reports.

On March 11 the Channel One said Samoilova will represent Russia at the Eurovision-2018.

The Contest will be held in Lisbon, Portugal from May 8 to 12.

“The Eurovision is what we dreamed of with my family. It’s perfect that dreams come true…. This is a song about myself”, she said.

