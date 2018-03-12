Armenian expert named best player in What-Where-When Russian intellectual game show

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian expert Hayk Ghazaryan has been named best player of the What? Where? When? Intellectual game show, which is aired on Russia’s First Channel.

Ghazaryan was playing as part of Yelena Potanina’s team, a well-known expert and TV producer.

Although the team lost to TV viewers 3:6, Ghazaryan was named best player and received a special prize.

Throughout the game, a team of 6 experts attempts to answer questions sent in by viewers. For each question, the time limit is 1 minute.

What? Where? When? (Russian: Что? Где? Когда?, transliterated Chto? Gde? Kogda?) is an intellectual game show well known in Russian-language media and other CIS states.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan