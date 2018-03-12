Armenian FM to visit Sweden March 12-13

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of minister of foreign affairs of Sweden Margot Wallström, Armenia’s foreign minister Edward Nalbandian will depart for Stockholm on an official visit on March 12-13, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the visit FM Nalbandian will meet with high-ranking representatives of Swedish executive and legislative authorities.

The Armenian minister will also meet with Swedish leading analysts and experts in Stockholm.

