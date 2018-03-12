Knife attacker gunned down by Austrian police outside Iranian envoy’s residence

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. An unknown assailant carried out a knife attack outside the Iranian Ambassador’s residence in Vienna, Austria.

" Iranian residency: unknown knife attacker was shot dead by the Austrian armed forces," the police posted on Twitter.

According to local media reports the attack took place near the Iranian embassy in the Austrian capital. The Standard newspaper reported that the attack was carried out by a 26-year old Austrian national. Police said one soldier sustained a light injury and was sent to a hospital.

