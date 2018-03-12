White House unveils proposals on school safety in wake of shootings

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. The US Presidential administration on Sunday unveiled a series of proposals on school safety and gun restrictions in the wake of the recent shooting in Florida, including a push for states to provide firearms training for school staff members, The Hill reports.

White House officials said the administration will establish a federal commission to assess how to best address gun violence in schools, though it will not propose any legislation of its own. The administration will also not push for universal background checks or an increase in the age requirement to purchase a rifle.

Instead, as part of an effort to "harden" American schools, officials said the administration will provide assistance to states to arm teachers, encourage them to pass laws keeping guns away from dangerous individuals and call on Congress to pass legislation strengthening the national background check system.

The Department of Justice will use existing programs to help schools partner with state and local law enforcement to provide “rigorous firearm training to qualified personnel" on a voluntary basis, after President Trump has repeatedly voiced support for arming teachers, officials said.

The White House said it will also support the transition of law enforcement and ex-military personnel into education careers.

The recent school shooting in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida, killed 17 people.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan