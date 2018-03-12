North Korea’s leader wants to establish diplomatic ties with US

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un seeks to sign a peace deal and establish diplomatic relations with the US, Tona Ilbo newspaper reports citing a source of the administration of the South Korean leader.

“Kim Jong-un’s final goal is to establish normal diplomatic relations with the US, as well as to set up a US embassy in Pyongyang”, the source said.

According to the source, the North Korean leader announced his plan during the recent meeting with the delegation of South Korea.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan