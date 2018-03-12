2 dead as helicopter crashes in NYC's East River

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Two people were killed when a helicopter went down Sunday evening in New York's East River in the US, CNN reported.

Three other passengers remain in critical condition. The pilot was able to free himself and was rescued, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.

"One of the most difficult parts of the rescue were that five people were tightly harnessed," Nigro said. "People had to be cut out."

In an audio recording of a mayday call to LaGuardia Airport, the pilot can be heard saying that the helicopter was experiencing engine failure.

The Liberty Helicopters chopper had been chartered for a private photo shoot, authorities said.

The helicopter was upside-down and submerged when emergency responders reached it, authorities said.

