Turkish private jet crashes in Iran, daughter of top finance executive killed days before wedding

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Rescuers have reached the crash site of a Turkish private plane in Iran, FARS reported.

According to rescue officials the remains of the 11 passengers, which included 3 crew members, have been found burnt at the site.

A DNA analysis will be required to identify the victims. The wreckage has been located on an elevation of 400-500 meters above sea level.

The private jet owned by Basaran, a Turkish investment holding, took off from Sharjah and was en route to Istanbul, but disappeared from radar screens during the flight. The plane crashed in the mountains near Shakhre Kord city.

Mina Basaran, the 28 year old daughter of the company’s chairman of the board of directors was also aboard.

The executive’s daughter was returning with seven friends from holidays in the Emirates, and was to get married on March 28.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan