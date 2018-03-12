Nearly 300 grape varieties to have certificates in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Nearly 300 wild and local grape varieties will have certificates in Armenia. The program, carried out for the first time in Armenia, is realized for the varieties included in the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations’ collection and demonstrative garden, head of the Winemaking and Viticulture Foundation Zaruhi Muradyan told ARMENPRESS. She said that the UN’s food and agriculture organization has passed on the maintenance function of the garden to the foundation.

“We’ve collected approximately 298 wild and local varieties, we are carrying out phenotypic and genotype research with experts from the cytology institute in order to create certificates for each variety. An electronic database will also be created. This is the first time when a similar work is being done in Armenia”, she said.

The garden is located in Vagharshapat.

