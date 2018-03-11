‘If Aronian succeeds at Candidates Tournament, he’ll definitely win world title’, says President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan says he is almost certain that if Levon Aronian wins at the Candidates Tournament the Armenian chess GM will definitely become world champion.

“I am almost sure, if Levon succeeds here he will definitely capture the World Chess Champion title. This is certain,” President Sargsyan, who also serves as president of Armenia’s Chess Federation, said in response to a question from the Public TV of Armenia correspondent after the inauguration of the World Chess Candidates Tournament in Berlin, Germany.

The Armenian president was the honorary guest at the grand opening of the event and was given the privilege to make the symbolic first move of the tournament.

Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian had two draws in the first and second rounds on March 10, scoring 1 point.

The Candidates Tournament is an eight-player double round chess tournament held in Berlin, Germany, from 10–28 March 2018. The winner earns the right to challenge the defending world champion Magnus Carlsen in the World Chess Championship 2018 in London in November.

