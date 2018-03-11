Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 March

Candidates Tournament 2018: Aronian vs. Mamedyarov ends in draw


YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. Levon Aronian vs. Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, the 2nd round game at the World Chess Candidates Tournament in Berlin, ended in a draw.

This is the second draw of Armenian chess GM Levon Aronian, following the 1st round game with China’s Liren.

Grishchuk-So, Liren-Caruana, Kramnik-Karjakin are still underway.

The Candidates Tournament is an eight-player double round chess tournament held in Berlin, Germany, from 10–28 March 2018. The winner earns the right to challenge the defending world champion Magnus Carlsen in the World Chess Championship 2018 in London in November.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




Related News

... last news on "Candidates Tournament"
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration