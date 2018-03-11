Candidates Tournament 2018: Aronian vs. Mamedyarov ends in draw

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. Levon Aronian vs. Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, the 2nd round game at the World Chess Candidates Tournament in Berlin, ended in a draw.

This is the second draw of Armenian chess GM Levon Aronian, following the 1st round game with China’s Liren.

Grishchuk-So, Liren-Caruana, Kramnik-Karjakin are still underway.

The Candidates Tournament is an eight-player double round chess tournament held in Berlin, Germany, from 10–28 March 2018. The winner earns the right to challenge the defending world champion Magnus Carlsen in the World Chess Championship 2018 in London in November.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan