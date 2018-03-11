Establishing IRNA, ARMENPRESS representation offices in Yerevan, Tehran discussed in Iran

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Iran H.E. Artashes Tumanyan had a meeting on March 10 with Ziya Hashemi, the new director of IRNA, the country’s main state-media, the Armenian Embassy of Iran told ARMENPRESS.

At the meeting Mr. Hashemi warmly recalled his earlier visit to Yerevan a few years ago in the capacity of a lecturer of the University of Tehran. Speaking about the Iranian-Armenian community Mr. Hashemi praised the role of its representatives in the country.

Underscoring Armenia’s high level in science, Mr. Hashemi attached importance to the development of scientific cooperation.

He also addressed the need for strengthening cultural ties and expressed readiness to serve IRNA’s capabilities for spreading information and raising the level of awareness about Armenia in Iran.

The Armenian Ambassador thanked for the meeting and was pleased to note the cooperation which has been established with IRNA.

H.E. Artashes Tumanyan spoke about the ARMENPRESS-IRNA memorandum of cooperation signed October 21, 2017 in Tehran, mentioning that the parties are carrying out concrete actions for realizing the deal.

Both sides concurred on the need for consistently continuing the work aimed at raising the level of mutual recognition in the two countries.

The sides also discussed the issue of opening IRNA and ARMENPRESS representation offices in Yerevan and Tehran respectively.

