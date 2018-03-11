Armenia PM to meet Lebanese counterpart Saad Hariri, President Aoun in official visit
YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian governmental delegation led by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan will depart on a two-day official visit to Lebanon Monday.
The Armenian PM will have meetings with Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri, President Michel Aoun, and Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, the PM’s office told ARMENPRESS.
Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan is also expected to meet with the business circles of the country, as well as the Armenian community.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
- 15:16 Armenia PM to meet Lebanese counterpart Saad Hariri, President Aoun in official visit
- 11:48 Iranian-Armenian actor, laureate of “Golden Apricot” Levon Haftvan dies aged 51
- 08:38 Aronian to face Azerbaijan’s Mamedyarov in 2nd round of Candidates Tournament
- 03.10-19:02 President of Armenia makes inaugural move at World Chess Candidates Tournament in Berlin
- 03.10-18:15 Turkey tries to intimidate US with sanctions
- 03.10-18:08 Primate of Artsakh Diocese highlights Sargsyan’s knowledge in military affairs
- 03.10-18:00 LIVE: World Chess Candidates Tournament kicks off in Berlin
- 03.10-17:15 Road condition update
- 03.10-16:46 Author Kay Mouradian presents story behind writing Armenian Genocide book to US students
- 03.10-16:32 Lionel Messi becomes dad for third time
- 03.10-16:28 Artsakh slams Azeri propaganda on torturing jailed spies as absurdity, information terror
- 03.10-16:15 Stepantsminda-Lars road shut down for cargo vehicles
- 03.10-16:09 Seven candidates run for office in Azeri presidential elections
- 03.10-16:01 Artsakh defense minister summons consultation with military officials
- 03.10-15:48 Hyundai to present 8-seat hybrid SUV
- 03.10-15:35 Iranian IT companies eye Armenian market
- 03.10-15:10 WATCH: Leopard strays into Indian city, attacks residents
- 03.10-14:58 Session on boosting Armenia-USA economic relations to be held in Washington D.C.
- 03.10-14:51 150kg monster-fish found washed up on Queensland beach in Australia
- 03.10-14:28 Trump's military parade planned for Veterans Day - without tanks
- 03.10-14:21 USA-Russia mutual accusations are “road into nowhere” – says Putin
- 03.10-14:00 Russia won’t accept meddling in its domestic affairs - Putin
- 03.10-13:57 Putin doesn’t read Trump tweets
- 03.10-13:52 World to benefit from good deal with North Korea, Trump says
- 03.10-13:36 Presidents should work vigorously regardless of age, says Putin
- 03.10-13:33 How an Armenian soldier saved the life of a future US Senator
- 03.10-13:17 Clear and sunny weather forecast for coming days
- 03.10-13:12 Cocaine kingpin Rocco Morabito to be extradited to Italy from Uruguay
- 03.10-12:43 Azeri military breach Artsakh ceasefire over 220 times in one week
- 03.10-12:35 Canada ready to beef up military presence in Iraq
- 03.10-12:27 Three women, suspect dead after hostage standoff in Yountville, California
- 03.10-12:09 British Nobel laureate scientist John Sulston dead at 75
- 03.10-12:04 World Chess Candidates Tournament kicks off in Berlin, Germany
- 03.10-12:01 Armenian MPs have meetings at White House, Congress in Washington D.C.
- 03.10-11:22 Road condition update: Fog, low visibility in southern regions
14:59, 03.05.2018
Viewed 4074 times Armenia liberalizes visa regime for citizens of Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea
13:33, 03.10.2018
Viewed 1996 times How an Armenian soldier saved the life of a future US Senator
21:02, 03.07.2018
Viewed 1722 times 30th anniversary of tragic events of Sumgayit commemorated at parliament of Australia’s New South Wales state
17:20, 03.06.2018
Viewed 1629 times "Japan understands Armenia’s multi-vector policy towards the EU, EEU and Iran", interview with Special Advisor to PM Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet
09:31, 03.06.2018
Viewed 1468 times Armenia negotiates with four countries over creation of Persian Gulf – Black Sea transit corridor