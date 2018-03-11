Armenia PM to meet Lebanese counterpart Saad Hariri, President Aoun in official visit

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian governmental delegation led by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan will depart on a two-day official visit to Lebanon Monday.

The Armenian PM will have meetings with Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri, President Michel Aoun, and Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, the PM’s office told ARMENPRESS.

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan is also expected to meet with the business circles of the country, as well as the Armenian community.

