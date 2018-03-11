Aronian to face Azerbaijan’s Mamedyarov in 2nd round of Candidates Tournament

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian will face Azerbaijan’s Shakhriyar Mamedyarov at the World Chess Candidates Tournament in Berlin.

The Candidates Tournament is an eight-player double round chess tournament held in Berlin, Germany, from 10–28 March 2018. The winner earns the right to challenge the defending world champion Magnus Carlsen in the World Chess Championship 2018 in London in November.

Aronian will play against Mamedyarov in the second round of the tournament after the Armenian’s game versus China’s Liren ended in a draw earlier in the 1st round.

Mamedyarov, Kramnik and Caruana have 1 points each after the 1st round, while Aronian and Liren scored 0,5 points. So, Grischuk and Karjakin are yet to score points.

The 2nd round will kick off 18:00 Yerevan time.

