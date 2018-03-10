Turkey tries to intimidate US with sanctions

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Turkey is ready to respond to possible US sanctions, foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told Zeit, a German newspaper.

Asked how Turkey plans to respond to possible sanctions, which are being debated in the US Congress, the Turkish FM said: “If they want to punish Turkey with sanctions, Turkey will react differently than Russia and other countries”.

“We will respond. You shouldn’t threaten us. The US is threatening many, saying approximately “don’t buy gas from this or that country”. You can’t do that”, Cavusoglu said.

