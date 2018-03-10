Primate of Artsakh Diocese highlights Sargsyan’s knowledge in military affairs

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, Primate of the Diocese of Artsakh of the Armenian Apostolic Church, believes that there is nobody else to know the military situation better than incumbent President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan.

“Serzh Sargsyan is a person having the greatest of experience, who is serving in highly important positions from the first day of the Artsakh Movement until now. And today he is the Commander in Chief of the Armenian Armed Forces. I believe no one knows the military and army situation better than him,” the Archbishop said.

The negotiations over the NK conflict settlement are also happening through President Sargsyan, therefore there is no better expert in this matter than the incumbent president himself, according to the Archbishop.

“The guarantor of our security are our people, army and the government altogether,” he said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan