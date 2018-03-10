Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 March

Road condition update


YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Foggy conditions and low visibility ranging from 40-50 meters have been reported as of 17:00 along the roads of Goris region in Syunik Province.

The ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies said all roads and highways of national and interstate significance are open.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration