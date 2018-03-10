Lionel Messi becomes dad for third time

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Argentinean football star Lionel Messi has become a father for the third time.

Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo gave birth to a boy. The couple named the baby Chiro.

The couple also has two other sons - Thiago (born 2012) and Mateo (born 2015).

Messi even missed the Barcelona-Malaga match to be present as his wife gives birth.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan