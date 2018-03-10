Stepantsminda-Lars road shut down for cargo vehicles

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. The Stepantsminda-Lars road has been opened for light passenger vehicles, Georgian authorities told the Armenian ministry of emergency situations.

The road has been shut down for cargo vehicles, with over 187 trucks waiting in line from the Russian side.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan