Seven candidates run for office in Azeri presidential elections

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani central electoral commission has registered another three candidates for the upcoming presidential election, making the number of candidates 7.

Local media said the commission has registered Faraj Guliyev from the National Revival Party, Hafiz Hajiyev from Modern Musavat Party and Razi Nurgulayev from National Front.

The presidential elections will take place April 11.

Earlier the commission confirmed the candidacies of incumbent president Ilham Aliyev, independent candidate Zahid Oruj, Araz Alizade from Social Democracy and Hudrat Hasanguliyev from the National Unified Front.

A number of opposition parties, namely the National Council, People’s Front and Musavat had announced they were boycotting the elections.

The campaigning period will start March 19 and will end April 10, a day ahead of the election.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan