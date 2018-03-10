Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 March

Hyundai to present 8-seat hybrid SUV


YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Hyundai is currently testing its 8-seat crossover for winter conditions.

The vehicle will have a SUV hybrid engine.

The 8-seat vehicle resembles a Hyundai Santa Fe from front.

Hyundai might make the global presentation of this new vehicle sometime in 2019, according to online reports.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 




