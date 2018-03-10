Iranian IT companies eye Armenian market

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Iranian IT and digital media companies will hold an exhibition June 22-24 in the Yerevan Expo Center in Armenia, Financial Tribune reports.

The expo is aimed at promoting IT-related services offered by Iranian firms and facilitating the entry of local startups in the Armenian market.

Some of the services and products showcased by Iranian firms at the expo are content delivery, establishment of online databases, online publications, mobile apps and computer programs, smart utilities, digital arts and videogames.

Iranian startups are also expected to take part in the event.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan