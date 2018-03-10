Trump's military parade planned for Veterans Day - without tanks

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. A military parade requested by US President Donald Trump will take place in November on Veterans Day in Washington D.C., but to minimize damage to roads it will not include tanks, a Pentagon memo released on Friday said, Reuters reports.

Trump asked the Pentagon to explore a parade in celebration of American troops, after praising the Bastille Day military parade he attended in Paris last year.

The memo listed a number of guidelines for the parade on Nov. 11 and said the parade route will be from the White House to the Capitol and have a “heavy air component at the end of the parade.”

“Include wheeled vehicles only, no tanks - consideration must be given to minimize damage to local infrastructure,” the memo said.

