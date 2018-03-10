USA-Russia mutual accusations are “road into nowhere” – says Putin
YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin says that the mutual accusation of USA and Russia have been “a road to nowhere”.
“Although this is the first term of US President Donald Trump, he learns quick and understand very well that in the level where both countries are, accusing each other is a road into nowhere,” Putin said in an interview to NBC.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
