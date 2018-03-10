Russia won’t accept meddling in its domestic affairs - Putin

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied the rumors of Russian meddling in the US elections.

“We don’t have similar goals. We don’t see what goal we can reach by doing something like that. We don’t have a goal like that,” Putin said in an interview to the American NBC.

At the same time, he mentioned the US permanent interference. “We tell them on the highest level that they are constantly interfering in our domestic political life. Can you imagine this? They don’t even deny it,” Putin said.

Asked if he thinks that the US is regularly meddling in Russian affairs, Putin answered: “always”.

“We don’t interference in the domestic politics of others, that’s our principle”.

