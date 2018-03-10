Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 March

Putin doesn’t read Trump tweets


YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he has never read the tweets of his US counterpart Donald Trump.

Putin also mentioned that he doesn’t have any social media account since he has other ways of expressing his opinions and realizing his decisions, RIA Novosti reports.

“Donald Trump is a more modern man,” Putin said jokingly.

