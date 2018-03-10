World to benefit from good deal with North Korea, Trump says

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump said that the entire world will benefit from a successful deal with North Korea, and that they are already working in that direction.

“The deal with North Korea is very much in the making and will be, if completed, a very good one for the World. Time and place to be determined,” Trump said on Twitter.

Earlier the US President said he has accepted North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s offer to have a meeting.

