Presidents should work vigorously regardless of age, says Putin

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin says that regardless of age any president should work vigorously, RIA Novosti reports.

“As far as I know there are numerous current presidents in the world who are older than me, and they are working very actively,” Putin said in an interview to the American NBC, when asked about his age and work.

Putin says politicians should use their entire potential in their work.

“There are many people like this in the world, in Europe and elsewhere. But when somebody becomes president, he must work like as it is the first and last time,” Putin said, stressing that he will follow the Constitution.

He stressed that he has never violated or changed the Constitution.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan