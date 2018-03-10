Clear and sunny weather forecast for coming days

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Clear weather is expected in Armenia in the afternoon of March 10, at nighttime of March 11 through the 14th and afternoon of March 15.

Meteorologists of the ministry of emergency situations said scattered showers are forecast in most parts of the country starting from afternoon March 14 and overnight March 15. Temperature will remain mostly unchanged.

In Yerevan, meteorologists expect daytime showers March 14 and also nighttime rain March 15. Temperature will be in the range of +16 +17 degrees Celsius.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan