Azeri military breach Artsakh ceasefire over 220 times in one week

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan breached the ceasefire nearly 220 times March 4-10 in the Artsakh line of contact.

Azerbaijani forces used various caliber firearms to fire more than 2500 rounds at Artsakh positions during the one-week period, the defense ministry of Artsakh said in a statement.

“The Defense Army mostly refrained from taking counter-measures and confidently continued their service,” the ministry said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan