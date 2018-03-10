Azeri military breach Artsakh ceasefire over 220 times in one week
12:43, 10 March, 2018
STEPANAKERT, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan breached the ceasefire nearly 220 times March 4-10 in the Artsakh line of contact.
Azerbaijani forces used various caliber firearms to fire more than 2500 rounds at Artsakh positions during the one-week period, the defense ministry of Artsakh said in a statement.
“The Defense Army mostly refrained from taking counter-measures and confidently continued their service,” the ministry said.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version
- Artsakh slams Azeri propaganda on torturing jailed spies as absurdity, information terror
- OSCE American Co-Chair rules out military solution for NK conflict
- ‘Azeri infamous statement on returning Yerevan was just another fairy tale’ – former Russia Co-
Chair of OSCE Minsk Group
- Any statement hindering negotiation process on NK conflict should be condemned, says French
Ambassador
- Commemorate and demand justice: Sumgait pogrom victims honored in Yerevan memorial