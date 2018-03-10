Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 March

Azeri military breach Artsakh ceasefire over 220 times in one week


STEPANAKERT, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan breached the ceasefire nearly 220 times March 4-10 in the Artsakh line of contact.

Azerbaijani forces used various caliber firearms to fire more than 2500 rounds at Artsakh positions during the one-week period, the defense ministry of Artsakh said in a statement.

“The Defense Army mostly refrained from taking counter-measures and confidently continued their service,” the ministry said.

 

 English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




Related News

... last news on "Karabakh conflict"
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration