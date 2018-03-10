Canada ready to beef up military presence in Iraq

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Canada is ready and is capable of expanding its contribution in the ongoing fight against ISIS in Iraq, NATO General Petr Pavel after meeting senior military officials in Ottawa, CBC reports.

"There is a scope for doing more in Iraq and training Iraqi forces," Pavel told CBC News, "and as I discussed with General [Jonathan]Vance , Canada is ready to take a greater role in that area."

Canada has joined the fight against ISIS since 2014.

