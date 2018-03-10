Three women, suspect dead after hostage standoff in Yountville, California

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. After a long standoff between police and a gunman, three women were found dead at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, CNN reported.

The suspect was also found dead, local police officials said.

The three victims were earlier described as employees of The Pathway Home, a counseling service for veterans.

The suspect had been a client at facility until he left two weeks ago.

Hostage negotiators had spent hours trying to contact the gunman at the facility north of San Francisco but were not able to do so.

Law enforcement officers responded to a "shots fired" report around 10:20 a.m. local time from the facility that houses about 1,000 veterans. FBI and ATF dispatched SWAT units.

Yountville is a town of about 3,000 residents in the north San Francisco Bay area.

