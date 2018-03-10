British Nobel laureate scientist John Sulston dead at 75

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. British genome pioneer Sir John Sulston has died aged 75, BBC reports.

The scientist came to prominence as the British face of the international project to decode the human genome.

He was recognised with the Nobel Prize in 2002 for his contribution to the understanding of how genes control cell division and death in the nematode worm. His work paved the way for innovations in cancer research

It was a groundbreaking discovery, resulting from three decades of studying the organism.

He was known as a passionate believer in pushing the boundaries of science and in making data on the human genome available to all.

He helped found the Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute at Hinxton near Cambridge, and the laboratories there bear his name.

