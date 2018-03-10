Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 March

World Chess Candidates Tournament kicks off in Berlin, Germany


YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. The World Chess Candidates Tournament is beginning in Berlin, Germany.

Armenia’s Levon Aronian will face China’s Ding Liren in the first round. The other pairs are Kramnik-Grishchuk, Karjakin-Mamedyarov, Caruana-So.

The Candidates Tournament 2018 is an eight-player double round-robin chess tournament, held in Berlin, Germany, from 10–28 March 2018. The winner earns the right to challenge the defending world champion, Magnus Carlsen of Norway, in the World Chess Championship 2018 in London.

