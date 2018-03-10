Road condition update: Fog, low visibility in southern regions

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Road safety authorities are reporting foggy conditions with 50-60 meter visibility as of 10:00 on the regional roads of Meghri and Goris in Armenia’s southern province of Syunik.

The ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies told ARMENPRESS that the Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass.

All roads and highways of national and inter-state significance are open.

Located on an elevation of 2410 meters in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Vardenyats Pass is a mountain pass in the eastern section of the Vardenis mountain range, where the Martuni-Yeghegnadzor highway passes through. The 14th century Selim Caravanserai is located here.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan