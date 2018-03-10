Snowstorm, avalanche danger prompt shutdown of Stepantsminda-Lars road

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. The Georgian ministry of infrastructures has notified the Armenian ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies that as of 10:30 the Stepantsminda-Lars road has been shut down due to a snowstorm and danger of avalanche.

The Armenian ministry called on drivers to refrain traveling via the road in order to avoid inconveniences.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia.

