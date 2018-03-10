LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-03-18
LONDON, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 9 March:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.24% to $2099.00, copper price down by 0.31% to $6839.00, lead price down by 0.84% to $2350.00, nickel price up by 0.68% to $13390.00, tin price down by 1.35% to $21260.00, zinc price down by 0.79% to $3215.00, molybdenum price up by 2.63% to $19500.00, cobalt price stood at $84500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
