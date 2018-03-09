Voluptuous Armenian starlet Anahit Harutyunyan opens up about TV debut in comedy sitcom

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. Tandem, a comedy sitcom aired on First Channel, evolves around the lives of two school friends. After living in the United States for a long time, one of them returns to Armenia to live with his friend. His return was greatly contributed by his US-based grandpa, whose priority is to match his grandson with an Armenian girl, and see him marry. However, he is unable to adapt to the present day realities.

Actors Felix Khachatryan, Arman Nshanyan, Victoria Sahakyan, Levon Sargsyan, Sofia Poghosyan, Tatev Ghazaryan, Arman Mezhlumyan and Anahit Harutyunyan star in the sitcom.

Starlet Anahit Harutyunyan, who is also a model, talked about her first experience and her role in the comedy series in an interview with Armenpress Life.

“I got the offer to star in the sitcom from Arman Nshanyan. I got chosen through a casting. I play a manager of a winehouse, who is always busy with her work and doesn’t pay attention to anyone: although notices everything. She is very strict by nature. There are no romantic developments in the sitcom concerning my character. I also have to mention that my clothing is closed, there is nothing open or sexual [about it],” she said.

The voluptuous model is known for her hot photoshoots which often cause online booms. Harutyunyan says her first experience as an actress turned out quite all right.

She says her other experienced co-stars helped her a lot.

“Initially I was a bit intimidated. I didn’t know what the result will be. I hope the audience won’t be too hard on me and will take into account that I don’t have education or experience as an actress,” she said.

Asked whether or not particular roles were the reason of her previous refusals of offers, she said: “I can’t say that I won’t act in open scenes, but I will act in other ones. Everything depends on the project and the broadcaster”.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan