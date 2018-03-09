US man charged with sex abuse extradited from Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. A man wanted for charges of sex abuse in Taylor County, Iowa has been extradited from Armenia to the United States.

According to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Ben Reece, a US citizen, violated his pretrial release and fled to eastern Europe, Radio Iowa reports.

The sheriff’s office says Reece was arrested in December 2016 on three counts of second-degree sexual abuse before posting bond in April 2017.

The fugitive was discovered and apprehended in Armenia in December, 2017.

Reece was extradited back to the U.S. earlier this month and is being held on $1 million bond.

Cooperation between the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. State Department, U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan, Armenia, Iowa Department of Public Safety Division of Intelligence, Interpol, the Armenian Government and the Taylor County Attorney’s Office resulted in the extradition.

