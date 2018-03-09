OSCE ODIHR begins observation mission in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) today formally opened its election observation mission for the 11 April early presidential election in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The mission is led by Corien Jonker and consists of a core team of 10 experts based in Baku and 20 long-term observers to be deployed throughout the country from 15 March. In addition, ODIHR will request 280 short-term observers to monitor proceedings on election day. The experts and long-term observers are drawn from 19 countries, OSCE reported.

The mission will assess the election for compliance with OSCE commitments and other international standards and obligations for democratic elections, as well as with domestic legislation. Observers will follow the candidate registration process, campaign activities, the work of the election administration and relevant state bodies, implementation of the legal framework and the resolution of election disputes. As part of the observation, the mission will also monitor the media coverage of the campaign.

In the course of its observation, the mission will meet with representatives of relevant authorities and of political parties, as well as with representatives of civil society, the media and the international community.

On election day, observers will monitor the opening of polling stations, the voting, the counting of ballots and the tabulation of results. For election day, the mission will be joined by delegations from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

A final report on the observation of the entire election process and including recommendations will be published approximately two months after the completion of the election process.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan